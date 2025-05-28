Chris Murphy talks about policies, Trump as he embarks on annual walking tour

Sen. Chris Murphy is once again walking across the state, but this year’s tour comes amid questions about the federal government, the Democratic party and his own political career.

Murphy (D-Connecticut) said the walk is about reconnecting with voters, though.

“The things that are dominating the news headlines, like the war in Russia or corruption, they don’t rise to the level of what matters to people in these communities,” he said during a stop in Sharon on Wednesday.

Murphy started this year’s journey in Salisbury and he hopes the four-day trek will end somewhere around Norwalk or Westport.

He said people he encountered were mostly talking about “evergreen” issues like grocery prices and housing.

On the latter, he thinks Congress can help with tax credits and grants aimed at encouraging more development.

“This state is going to crater economically if we don’t start building more housing and specifically places like rural Connecticut need an investment in housing really, really soon,” he said.

Some people also had more specific issues as they met with Murphy.

Sharon Playhouse Managing Director Meghan Flanagan wanted to show support for the senator, but also had the chance to mention a cut to federal funding.

“We have seen that a bit, I expect it’ll really present itself as we go through the year,” she said.

Republicans, though, say Murphy continues to engage in hyper-partisan politics.

“I understand there are political differences,” Connecticut Republican Chairman Ben Proto said. “I understand there are policy differences. But I don’t believe there’s anybody in Washington who is 100% on one side and 0% on the other.”

Proto also questioned Murphy’s approach since the election. Murphy’s been vocal that Democrats need a new voice and style to combat President Donald Trump.

He’s also been making appearances around the country in support of fellow Democrats and taken many of his criticisms straight to social media, sometimes with profanity.

“We seem to have a lot of democrats in this state that are trying to figure out to use Donald Trump to climb the political ladder when it may not be the best interest of their constituents,” Proto said.

Murphy defended his approach and said he’s not focused on trying to seek a higher office or more influence among Senate Democrats.

“Connecticut can’t be protected unless other people around the country are standing up to the harmful things he’s doing to us,” he said.