Christmas “Grinch” Steals Food Donations in East Hartford

During this season of giving, an East Hartford man found himself the victim of a Grinch after someone stole donations meant for a local food pantry at his home Thursday night. Now, the town’s mayor is putting a call to action to make up for the loss.

“We needed a little bit of Christmas, so I set this up. People come through and take pictures with their kids and everything," East Hartford resident Rick Bollash tells us.

Rick Bollash is a big fan of spreading Christmas cheer as he walk through his elaborate holiday display at his home in East Hartford. Santa’s Village as he calls it is a great draw for visitors to drop off food donations until something happened Thursday evening.

“So I think the Grinch came by and tried to ruin Christmas," Bollash noted.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bollash says the bin he uses to collect donations as stolen along with the items inside leaving only the battered lid.

“I went to work the other night, I look out and the whole bucket’s gone and it was full. Somebody must have needed it more than we did,” he said.

Bollash didn’t file a police report as he felt it wasn’t worth it. All that food was meant for St. Mary’s food pantry serving families struggling to get their next meals.

“It’s horrible. We got a week to go to Christmas,” he said. The led to East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh posting on Facebook to get the community to come out and make up the loss and help Santa bring the food to the pantry. Staff at the pantry were understanding.

“I felt bad for that individual. The person that may have done it, because I don’t know if they know or are aware of the need,” Dennis Derosier, who runs St. Mary’s food pantry, said.

They say the pantry provides a critical need for the community, helping families make ends meet when they come in.

“If I had to put a dollar amount on it, I would say that we probably do anywhere between $50 to a $100 of groceries,” he said.

Pantry staff had this message to the Grinch saying there is a path for redemption.

“Just think about what you did and probably how many families that you may have affected and that when things do turn around for you, don’t be afraid to go to a food bank and give something,” he said.

You’re able to make the donations by dropping them off at the home at 200 Oak Street by Tuesday. We’re told a very special guest from the north pole could be stopping by here on that same day for an appearance.