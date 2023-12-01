Christmas tree grower in Connecticut ready for busy weekends ahead

Christmas tree farms across the state are expected to be busy this weekend as families head out for the experience of picking their own tree this season.

But before families can get that picture-perfect moment, growers spend years preparing.

“People think, a lot of times they think, that you just put them in the ground and off they go. But it's actually a long process. So by the time when we plant them in the field, they're actually five years old already. And it takes approximately 10 years after that. And so every year it's we're hand pruning, fertilizing, mowing in between the rows. So there's a lot of work that goes into it. And it's a long-term process,” said Joe Dzen, a third-generation grower at Dzen Farms in Ellington.

Dzen Farms has three tree farm locations, one in Ellington and two in South Windsor. Dzen said Mother Nature plays a big role in growing Christmas trees. If there are years with too much or too little water, it can slow the growth of a tree and have repercussions on the supply years later.

From 2018 to 2021, there were various tree shortages. This year, the supply looks good and prices have stabilized, according to Dzen.

“It seems like we are getting back into a better cycle of our own. We have plenty of trees for people to come out and cut. The selection is very good at our farm and others around. So, it seems to be coming out of that supply and demand cycle that the abundance of trees is getting much better,” said Dzen.

If your family is planning to bring home a tree this year, put it in water right away, according to Dzen.

If you are waiting to put it up or buy one that is pre-cut, Dzen suggests you still put it in water and then before putting it in the stand, cut about an inch off the bottom to help it open up the pores and absorb more water. Dzen also recommends you keep your tree away from a heat source so the hot air isn’t blowing directly onto it. Choosing a specific type of tree can also help.

“Really, the traditional trees in New England right now are balsam fir and Fraser fir. And Fraser firs really gained popularity in about the last 10 years because they are the best for the needle retention. So you can feel most comfortable about your tree, not losing needles in the house, if you choose a Fraser fir,” said Dzen.

Dzen Farms has blue spruce, Fraser fir and balsam fir available and spent weeks before opening this season on hand-making wreaths, kissing balls and cemetery logs.