Christmas Wish CT Hosts Last Holiday Party to Spread Cheer to Those in Need

For families in need of a little fun, Saturday morning was a welcomed happy holiday experience at Nomads Adventure Quest in South Windsor.

It was all thanks to Christmas Wish CT! Founded back in 2004, their goal is to spread Christmas cheer to those in need.

“This is seeing children having a wonderful time, being kids, not worrying about where they are, what their conditions are,” said President and CEO Christmas Wish CT Bruce Scotti.

Throughout the year, the volunteer-only run organization holds fundraisers to buy food, gifts, clothing and more for community members in shelters.

My Sisters' Place is one of those shelters taking part.

“We had a parent say, 'this is the first time I got to put something under her first Christmas tree,' and her daughter is 10 and ya know, this is the first year she feels like she really gets to celebrate the holiday and enjoy it and not feel guilty or sad,” said My Sisters Place Youth Coordinator Kristen Wieber.

For this family, just getting the chance to be out and see the kids have a good time made all the difference.

But even with the happy sentiments, it’s a bittersweet occasion. The organization said due to the lack of volunteers and hardships from the pandemic, this will be the final year for Christmas Wish CT.

“We’ve gone from 250 volunteers down to below 30 and it takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of money to do these type of events,” said Scotti.

But hope isn’t lost that a Christmas miracle could be in their future.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed maybe Santa will help,” Scotti said.