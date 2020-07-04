Waterbury

Waterbury Police Investigate After Christopher Columbus Statue Is Beheaded

The Waterbury Police are investigating a criminal mischief complaint involving damage to the Christopher Columbus statue Saturday.

The statue on Grand Street appears to have been beheaded.

This comes after two groups stood outside city hall with two very different views on what the statue means just days before.

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

