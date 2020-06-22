Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized During Protest in New Haven

A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized during a protest in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to a protest that began to form in Wooster Square Park around 6:30 p.m.

Police said approximately 20 to 30 people gathered around the Christopher Columbus statue and someone threw paint onto it.

It's unclear who threw the red paint onto the statue.

The crowd dispersed shortly after the incident, officers added.

The Parks Department has been notified to remove the paint and the vandalism is under investigation.

The statue is expected to come down within the next 60 days and a committee will be formed to determine the next steps, a spokesperson for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.