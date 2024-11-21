After more than 50 years, legendary broadcast journalist Chuck Scarborough has announced his plans to step down from his daily duties anchoring the news at NBC 4 New York.

His last day anchoring at WNBC will be Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Chuck will continue to be a part of the WNBC family and provide special reports and contributions to special station projects and programming.

“There is only one word: gratitude,” said Scarborough. “Our WNBC viewers welcomed me into their homes for more than 50 years, trusting me to present the news free of any agenda, faithful to the fundamental principles of accuracy, objectivity and fairness—and to bring them vital, timely information during our darkest and brightest hours. That has been an extraordinary honor.”

Below is the full press release from NBC 4 New York:

NEW YORK, NY – November 21, 2024 - Announcing his intension to “relinquish the anchor chair” after more than a half-century at NBC 4 New York, legendary broadcast journalist Chuck Scarborough will conclude his record-setting run as the New York City DMA’s longest-serving local television news anchor on Thursday, December 12 at 6 PM. Calling his plans “retirement with an asterisk,” Scarborough said that he will become a periodic contributor to special station projects and programming. Click here to view Scarborough’s announcement.

Scarborough began his tenure with WNBC on March 25, 1974, anchoring the 6 PM and 11 PM weekday news from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center - the current home of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In 2016, he stepped away from WNBC’s 11 PM anchor chair after more than 42 years but remained a co-anchor for the 6 PM daily newscast; continuing today alongside co-news anchor Natalie Pasquarella, lead sports anchor Bruce Beck and meteorologist Janice Huff.

“Chuck Scarborough is the gold standard in American broadcast journalism. His skills as an anchor, reporter and newsroom leader are unmatched - and he is a pretty special guy off-camera too,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. “We are fortunate that after Chuck’s last newscast next month, he will return to his News 4 New York family from time to time and report on special projects.”

On March 25 of this year, Scarborough celebrated his golden anniversary with WNBC with a series of commemorative events – including the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in his honor. This accomplishment was also celebrated on TODAY and The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well in prominent media outlets such as The New York Times and Newsday. Exclusive, archived video content from Scarborough’s career is available by visiting nbcnewyork.com/chuck.

“In a city and business that are constantly changing, Chuck has been the rock of 30 Rock, guiding viewers and news teams for half a century,” said Amy Morris, Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47. “As he starts a new chapter, we honor Chuck by building on his legacy to make WNBC a force for the next 50 years.”

Scarborough’s 6 PM successor will be announced at a later date.

Biography of Chuck Scarborough

Chuck Scarborough has reported for the National Broadcasting Company since 1974. Over the years, he has led breaking news coverage locally and abroad. Scarborough has filed reports from Europe; Russia; the Middle East; the Philippines; Mexico and South America.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Scarborough began his television career as an anchor and operations manager at WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was anchor/reporter for WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; WAGA-TV in Atlanta and WNAC-TV in Boston. He has earned 36 local Emmy® Awards and was honored by the New York Chapter of Television Arts & Sciences with their 2014 “Governor’s Award” as recognition of his long and distinguished career in journalism.

As a part of NBC 4 New York’s continuing coverage of Hurricane Sandy, Scarborough earned a National Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award. Scarborough’s anchoring was a key component of NBC 4 New York’s award-winning COVID-19 coverage, honored in January 2021 with the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for “creat(ing) a 360 view in real time of the coronavirus pandemic, with courageous and thorough reporting on the virus’s explosion in New York City.” The duPont has long been recognized as the broadcast, documentary and on-line equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, also awarded by Columbia University.

Scarborough’s work has also earned awards from the Associated Press, New York Press Club; the Aviation and Space Writers; the Washington Review of Journalism’s Best in the Business; the Working Press Association; and the New York State Broadcasters Association. He has authored three novels, Stryker (1978), The Myrmidon Project (1980), and Aftershock (1991) and has authored articles for publication in New York Magazine, Boston Magazine, and American Home Magazine. A proficient aviator, Scarborough holds a commercial pilot’s license.

Scarborough lends his time and talent to support non-profit organizations that aid and support animal welfare, the environment, arts and education. A Phi Kappa Phi, Scarborough holds a Bachelor of Science degree Summa Cum Laude from the University of Southern Mississippi and an Honorary Doctor of Letters from Mercy College. He is married and has two children and two grandchildren.

Chuck Scarborough has been a part of WNBC-TV for the last 50 years. NBC New York is proud to present a special program celebrating his legendary career in New York City. Chuck shares his most memorable stories and sits down with his longtime co-anchor and friend Sue Simmons. News 4’s David Ushery hosts.



About NBC 4 New York / WNBC

NBC 4 New York / WNBC is the flagship station of the NBCUniversal Local division of NBCUniversal, serving the New York Tri-State area for more than 75 years and featuring Alfred I. duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow and Emmy® Award-winning journalists who are among the most accomplished in their field. The station includes the NBC 4 I-Team, New York’s largest televised investigative reporting unit, Better Get Baquero which has recovered more than $15 million for Tri-State consumers and Storm Team 4, certified by WeatheRate for delivering the Tri-State’s most accurate local weather forecast using cutting-edge technology such as Storm Tracker 4, a high-frequency S-Band dual polarization fixed Doppler weather radar.

NBC 4 New York’s digital platforms are also among the most read and watched in the New York market and include the NBC 4 App, dedicated Peacock channel, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Freevee, TCL and Local Now channels along with unique, out-of-home viewing in local taxis. For more information, visit nbcnewyork.com

###