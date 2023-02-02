Chuckles, CT's State Groundhog, Predicts and Early Spring

It’s Groundhog Day, the day for animals far and wide to prognosticate. It's the day we look to animals for a moment for a sign of whether there will be an early spring or six more weeks of wintry weather.

Well, there is some discord in the four-legged foreshadowing forces.

Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania and predicted six more weeks of winter.

However, Chuckles, the official state groundhog of Connecticut, is predicting an early spring.

Chuckles was at Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester on Thursday.

Beardsley Bart did not see his shadow and also predicted an early spring.

“Beardsley Bart is a very early riser and when he came out this morning, he confirmed that he did not see his shadow,” zoo director Gregg Dancho said in a news release. “But every year, Beardsley Bart says that spring is coming eventually, and he has always been 100 percent correct.”

Of course, the NBC Connecticut meteorologists tell us every day what to expect from the weather and you can get the forecast anytime here.

For the immediate future, our meteorologists are warning of an Arctic blast of air moving in for Friday and Saturday.