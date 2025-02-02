Chuckles the Groundhog predicts early spring

From Pennsylvania to Connecticut, Groundhog Day was all the rave on Sunday.

Our state's official groundhog Chuckles chose to share his prediction in a different way this year.

The Lutz Children's Museum celebrated Groundhog Day and Chuckles decided if we get an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

"Early spring folks, we got early spring."

The verdict may be in, at least according to Chuckles the Groundhog, but reactions were a mix.

"I kind of like winter more than spring because spring can be cold and hot," said CJ Arnolds, of Manchester.

"I want an early spring so it's warm," said Thomas Bibeau, of Glastonbury.

The anticipated announcement was made much differently this year. "Our Chuckles is a little under the weather today."

Chuckles called in his prediction over the phone to Manchester's Mayor Jay Moran..

The museum has hosted the tradition for 47 years and says they make their adjustments as needed and always put their animals first.

"If they're not feeling quite right of if they're ready to retire, or anything we like that, we make sure we listen to them and their needs because that's our top priority," said Lutz Children's Museum Executive Director Clare J. Mazur.

As a longstanding tradition, the event continues to bring back guests from years' past.

"It feels good to pass it on for generations because my mom used to do it, now I do it, now my sister is doing it," Arnolds said.

"We do this every year, its kind of a family tradition so it always gets me up, and pretty excited to be here," said Julianna Bibeau, of Glastonbury.

All that's left now is to wait and see if Chuckles got it right.