The Higher Ground Christian Church in Bristol is helping dozens of families with food insecurity.

The church hosted its "Hope Day" drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday. They had more than 500 bags of food to hand out for free to families in need.

The bags of food were given to people both in the community and in the surrounding area.

Any non-perishable food items the church wasn't able to give away this weekend will be held for another event next month.