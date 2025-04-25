Church of Satanology wants flag flown at Hartford City Hall after Christian flag was OK'd

The Hartford City Council’s decision to fly a Christian flag at City Hall has sparked a debate.

The council voted last week 7-2 to approve the Christian flag to fly from the front of the building during Holy Week, as they’ve done several times before.

But now, the man behind the Church of Satanology wants his flag to be flown too.

“I'm an atheist. I don't believe in Satan, but it's to draw an uncomfortable attention to something. So, it's pushback, the fact that there's flags up -- a Christian flags or religious flags at City Hall and public space that's uncomfortable to a lot of us,” said Chaz Stevens, of the Church of Satanology. “[The flag] says Satan loves the first amendment. It's not profane. It's not. It's not vulgar. There's nothing about this flag that should raise an eyebrow. If you put the cross up, which is a symbol of their beliefs, you should put up my flag.”

In 2024, the city council approved an ordinance for only country flags to be flown at City Hall.

“When they put up the Christian flag, they made the flagpole a public forum and a public forum, you have to have the free flow of information. You can't pick and choose,” Stevens added.

Councilors who voted against the Christian flag being flown cited last year’s ordinance.

“We passed that policy,” said Councilman Joshua Michtom. “Then at the same time we passed the flag resolution, which violates the policy, and then we did it again this year for Holy Week.”

“Instead of uniting of city of Hartford, it is dividing our city of Hartford,” councilman John Gale said at the meeting. “This is an illegal and unconstitutional resolution.”

Those in favor pointed to the work of faith leaders in the community.

“I think there is some precedence for us to recognize the work, the great work that our churches do within the city,” said Councilman Alex Thomas.

“I don't think we should fly the flag of Satanology. I don't think we should fly the Christian flag,” Michtom added. “I don't think we should fly an expressly Muslim or Jewish flag. I think we should keep our business secular. But now here we are in this pinch.”

Councilwoman Maly Rosado said in a statement, “As a Council member, I respect our city’s policy that flag displays on municipal property represent official City messages. I understand the importance of recognizing various communities in Hartford, and I also believe it’s important that the city applies its policies in a fair and consistent way.”