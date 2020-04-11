Churches Offer Online, Drive-In Masses for Easter Sunday

While most churches in Connecticut remain closed to the public, some are offering virtual and drive-in masses to commemorate the Easter holiday. Here are some churches in the state offering these special services.

Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport: The church will hold a drive-in mass at 9 a.m. at 500 Broad Street. Masks donated by Bob and Amy Stefanowski and Masks for Heroes will be given out to attendees for free. People who attend must stay in their cars during the mass and cars must be parked no less than 10 feet apart in the designated parking spaces. Four singers and three musicians will be in attendance, all within 10 feet of each other. For more information, visit their website.

Reclaim Christian Church in Ansonia: The church is offering a drive-in mass at 9:59 a.m. at Ansonia High School. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars with the windows rolled up, bring your own communion and use the restroom at home before coming. The service will take place through the radio. For more information, click here.

Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon: The church will hold a virtual mass at 10:30 a.m. The mass can be viewed through their website, Facebook or Vimeo page.

Black Rock Church in Fairfield: The church is holding online masses throughout the morning. Traditional mass will be held at 8 a.m. and contemporary masses will be held at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. To watch, visit their website.

Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford: The church will hold their masses online starting at 10:10 a.m. To watch online, visit their website and click Livestream Access.

Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Bristol: The church will have an online mass starting at 10 a.m. To access, visit their Facebook page.

Congregational Church in Somers: A virtual mass will be held via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit their website.

Church of St. Paul and St. James in New Haven: This episcopal church is offering an online mass at 10:30 a.m. Visit their website for more information.

Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury: The church will have a drive-up mass at 10 a.m. at 65 Kingsbury Street. All attendees are asked to stay in their car during the mass. If you are unable to attend, there is also an option to call-in. For more information, visit their Facebook page.