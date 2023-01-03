CIAC Outlines Pre-Existing Cardiac Arrest Protocols

As the country keeps Hamlin in its minds, Monday night brings even more attention to the importance of proper cardiac arrest protocol.

“Maybe he’s going to save lives. Hopefully, his will be saved, and this young man might save many lives,” said Lauren Rossi of the Michael Vincent Sage Dragonheart Foundation.

At the local high school level, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) requires all athletic personnel to go through certification that includes various emergency response training.

“We do have those requirements whether you’re a volunteer coach, an intramural coach, a high school coach, middle school coach. If you’re working with our kids, you need to be certified in first aid, CPR and AED,” said CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini.

Just last year, the state also added a new law that requires schools to have emergency action plans in place.

“When it happens, when you have that plan and you’ve practiced that plan, and you can execute it, you have a better chance at a positive outcome,” Lungarini said.

Part of that plan includes having a defibrillator on hand, and according to Lungarini, nearly 100% of schools in the state are now equipped with an AED.

While training is preferred and required for coaches and other athletic personnel, most AEDs have audio instructions, and will not administer a shock unless necessary.

“Every second counts, and that’s the awareness. Also, the awareness is you cannot hurt somebody. If they’ve suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, you can only help them,” Rossi said.

Lungarini said the National Federation of State High School Associations is currently holding its winter meetings. He anticipates that Monday’s incident will bring even more attention to protocols around the country, ensuring that the best possible practices are in place to help keep athletes safe.