CIAC Releases Guidance for School Sports

The CIAC, along with the Connecticut State Medical Society Sports Medicine Committee, has released guidelines for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities programs.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference guidelines classify which fall sports are considered low-, moderate- and high-risk, as well as guidance on in-person training, safety measures and a timeline for reopening.

The CIAC says July 6 is the target date for small-group, in-person training to begin.

The CIAC recommends that coaches and staff wear facemasks as much as possible. Staff and students will be required to self-screen for illness, including having a temperature below 100 degrees.

Fall sports including football, competitive cheering and dance are considered high risk because of close contact, soccer and volleyball are considered moderate risk and cross country and swimming are considered lower risk.

The CIAC says school districts, parents, athletes, coaches, and officials should make individual determinations on when it is safe to return and school districts should consult their local departments of public health prior to implementing a return to in-person athletics or activities.

See the guidelines here.