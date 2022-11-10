Cigna Shows Support for Veterans Through ‘Operation Gratitude,' Vitality Study

Operation Gratitude got underway at Cigna’s Bloomfield headquarters Thursday morning. 100 employees volunteered to pack hygiene kits that are now being sent out to military members and veterans.

It comes as Cigna has recently completed a massive study that provides new insight on veterans' health and wellbeing. Both initiatives aim to benefit those who serve.

The hygiene kits include lip balm, mouthwash, toothpaste and dental floss.

"Something small like this is super helpful,” Ayanna Bernard, a Cigna employee and Army veteran, said. “When you’re overseas and you don’t know if your PX is going to have something that you really need, this is amazing to receive.”

Bernard, who was a staff sergeant in the Army, was happy to see dozens of her Cigna colleagues take time out of their day to pack the kits.

“This opportunity really fills me with pride,” she said.

It means even more to her as a military mom.

“My son is literally my pride and joy. He is currently overseas in the Middle East,” she said.

Bernard would love to see her own son receive a similar gesture of kindness.

“I'm 100% certain that my son would really appreciate anything that's given to him,” she said. “They may be things that people may not be able to access really readily or easily. And so being in a position to help give these things to soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen is a wonderful opportunity.”

Cigna employees packed bundles at four locations nationwide Thursday, including the headquarters in Bloomfield.

“We're hoping to pack over 1,000 hygiene kits,” Cindy Ryan, Cigna executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said. “We have a lot of our remote employees engaged as well, who are writing notes of appreciation and gratitude that will accompany the kits when they're sent out.”

Cigna is also looking at the bigger picture of veterans’ health. The company recently completed a massive study on vitality with its health services business Evernorth.

“Vitality is that ability to pursue life with health, wellbeing, strength. Things like physical health, emotional health, there's a social component to our vitality, as well as financial components and environmental components,” Stuart Lustig, Evernorth national medical executive for provider partnerships, said.

NBC Connecticut

Researchers surveyed 10,000 Americans, including more than 1,100 veterans.

The study found that veterans’ vitality is comparable to the average American adult, with 20% of veterans reporting high vitality, compared to 18% of U.S. adults.

However, of the veterans experiencing low vitality, 32% report “always” feeling a lack of companionship, and 95% feel like they do not belong in their community.

“Lower vitality is associated with higher degrees of loneliness,” Lustig said. “Those with lower vitality are also struggling more with chronic diseases, whether those are physical conditions or depression or anxiety.”

Cigna leadership says they aim to reach those who are struggling through a 24-7 hotline available to all veterans and their families. That hotline number is 1-855-244-6211.

“It's a key focus for us to help support them through our products and services to reach a higher level of health and vitality,” Ryan said.

For Bernard, the efforts go a long way.

“It absolutely lets people, lets the military know, that people care and are here for them and support them,” Bernard said.