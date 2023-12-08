Enfield

Cinemark at Enfield Square has closed

Storyblocks

The Cinemark movie theater at Enfield Square has closed.

Thursday was the last day the theater was open.

“Cinemark can confirm it has permanently closed its Enfield Square 12 theater following the conclusion of its lease term. This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theater fleet,” a Cinemark representative said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us