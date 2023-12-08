Cinemark at Enfield Square has closed

The Cinemark movie theater at Enfield Square has closed.
Thursday was the last day the theater was open.
“Cinemark can confirm it has permanently closed its Enfield Square 12 theater following the conclusion of its lease term. This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theater fleet,” a Cinemark representative said in a statement.
