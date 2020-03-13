Cirque du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil Cancels Shows in Hartford and Bridgeport Amid Coronavirus Concerns

XL Center
NBCConnecticut.com

Cirque Du Soleil is cancelling their CRYSTAL shows into the end of June over coronavirus concerns.

The group is cancelling their performances in Hartford and Bridgeport along with shows in Providence, Rhode Island and Amherst, Massachusetts.

The group was supposed to come to Hartford's XL Center from June 10-14 and the Bridgeport shows were supposed to be held at the Webster Bank Arena from June 17-21.

All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of sale about the refund process, a spokesperson for Cirque Du Soleil said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Customer Service Team at 1-877-924-7783.

