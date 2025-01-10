City accommodation for Concord Hills Apartment tenants expire Friday

“They were like, 'you have to leave by 11 o’clock,' we got the phone call,” Joumarie Munoz, of Hartford, said.

Munoz was with her coworker Jose Rosado when he got notified that he must move out of the hotel he has been staying in immediately.

“It is very unfortunate that there are still no answers, there is still nothing put into place,” Munoz said.

Rosado, his partner and dog were one of over 50 families displaced back in August from the Concord Hills Apartment in Hartford after a fire broke out.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s been bad in all aspects seeing him at work, seeing how he literally still puts in his 9 to 5 every single week while being displaced,” Munoz said.

Since then, tenants have been staying in hotels provided by the city, but the accommodation expired Friday.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said:

“Due to the extensive nature of the displacement of Concord Hills tenants, the City of Hartford exceeded any past practice by covering temporary, supportive housing for five months and providing direct outreach and support to help tenants secure permanent housing. The City has consistently communicated that it cannot provide indefinite accommodations, but that we will continue our vigorous efforts to support impacted tenants through relocation services to secure permanent housing.”

“[It has been] depressive and an uphill battle,” Rosado said.

Rosado had to pack all his belongings Friday morning, uncertain of where he was going next.

The GreyHill Group, which owns the apartments, has placed nearly all tenants in new apartments, but Rosado said what they previously offered him was inadequate. On Friday, he got a new offer.

“I haven’t seen the place, I don’t know if it suits me, how the neighbors are and how the neighborhood is,” Rosado said.

An employee with the Connecticut Tenant Union said they would help place Rosado in a hotel in the meantime.

Rosado and his partner are one of two families still displaced. NBC Connecticut has reached out to GreyHill Group for comment but has not yet heard back.