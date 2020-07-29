City, Education Officials to Make Announcement About Internet Connectivity in Hartford

A major announcement regarding internet connectivity in the City of Hartford is expected Wednesday morning.

The 11 a.m. conference will be held at Parker Memorial Community Center in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin along with City Council President Maly D. Rosado, Dalio Education, and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will take part in this announcement.

On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that his administration is launching the Everybody Learns initiative.

It is a $43.5 million investment in remote learning solutions to close the digital divide in Connecticut and empower students across the state.

Forty-Two Hartford schools and approximately 19,000 Hartford students have all taken on unprecedented challenges since starting their virtual learning in late March.

Today was the first day for Hartford school students to begin distance learning as they remain home during the coronavirus pandemic

On July 14, city and state leaders and Hartford parents came together to talk about this make or break issue in education during the pandemic - student access to the internet.

Some students learning remotely are struggling to keep up because of the absence of internet and technology at home.

Mayor Bronin agreed, noted the profound disparities in internet access for families in cities like Hartford during the round table with parents and state officials.