Extra police presence at City Hill Middle School in Naugatuck after threat

There is a large police presence at City Hill Middle School in Naugatuck for the rest of the day as a precaution after a threat that police said they have found was not credible.

Wednesday is the first day of school in Naugatuck and police said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. that an armed person was on their way to the school.

They immediately sent additional resources to the area of the school, began investigating the threat and precautions were taken.

Police said the threat was found not to be credible and there is no threat to the community, but a larger police presence will be at City Hill Middle School for the remainder of the day.

