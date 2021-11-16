City of Bridgeport Looking Towards Commercial Flights at Sikorsky Airport

The city of Bridgeport has announced plans to work with the Connecticut Airport Authority to improve Sikorsky Airport with an eye on allowing commercial flights in the future.

The CAA said it plans to work with the city to undertake capital projects that will allow for needed development on the site.

“We look forward to working with the CAA to maximize the potential at Sikorsky. The increase in activity and interest brings positive attention to Bridgeport as a local and regional transportation hub providing micro mobility options, bus, rail, boats, and now air,” Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement. “There is sure to be a positive economic impact with more professionals seeking alternative options at Sikorsky for travel.”

The projects follow a $7 million investment in improving Runway 11-29 at the airport, the CAA said.

No announcement was made on a potential timetable for commercial flights into and out of Sikorsky Airport.