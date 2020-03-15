City of Bridgeport to Close All Government Buildings and Nonessential Services Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Bridgeport is closing all government buildings and nonessential services will be suspended until further notice, according to Mayor Joe Ganim.

These closures exclude police and fire services, 911 dispatch, sanitation and recycling pick up, according to Ganim.

"This announcement is out of an abundance of caution to minimize social distancing in an effort to protect staff and residents from the contraction if COVID-19," Ganim said in a statement.

The Mayor's Office will operate as usual but with minimal staffing and employees working from home.

Employees will receive an email from their department head with more information.

The following services will be closed or delayed:

Senior Centers closed through March 20

Bridgeport Public Schools closed through March 20

Bridgeport Public Libraries closed from March 16 to April 3

Bridgeport Public Parks closed from March 16 to 20

Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course closed from March 16 to 20

Bridgeport Transfer Station closed on March 16

Bridgeport Health Clinic on East Main Street closed March 16

City Hall at 45 Lyon Terr. closed on March 16

Government Center at 999 Broad St. closed on March 16

The city and mayor's offices will share updates as they receive them. To sign up for emergency alerts via text, click here.