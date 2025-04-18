City of Groton police conduct investigation on Allen Street

As of Thursday evening, Groton City police tell NBC Connecticut they haven’t found any bodies or body parts here at the scene on Allen Street.

We still have not been told what it is they're investigating.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said they do not know if this situation is connected to any other cases in the area.

Regardless, the Groton neighborhood is at the focus of another police investigation.

"Not again, these things happening are just unusual and hope they can come to an end at some point,” Dan Vandyne, who lives near the scene, said.

Groton City police, detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit have had Allen Street closed off since at least 1:30 p.m. Thursday, focusing on an apartment complex.

They were seen going in and out of the building, taking photos, and some wearing what appears to be hazmat suits.

“It's very surprising the things going on,” Vandyne said.

As of Thursday night, it's unclear what police are investigating and what a concerned citizen saw that led to this scene.

Police say they don’t know whether this is connected to other ongoing investigations in the community.

"The fact that there's so much police presence around right now and the fact that it’s right across from where they found the other body, it's just really scary,” Sara Lambert, of Waterford, said.

This scene is only a couple hundred feet away from the area where police found the remains of a woman a month ago.

They say they're looking for the public's help in trying to identify her.

That's a situation that has rattled the surrounding area.

"It’s really eerie to see all of this,” Brynn Holmes, of Waterford, said.

With an hours-long investigation just a stone's throw away, people in the community say they feel they have more questions than answers.

"It's just scary now for [the] future,” Lambert said.

"How is it all not tied together?" Holmes said.

There were human remains found in Danielson last week, but Connecticut State Police confirm there is no known connection between that case and the situation in Groton at this time.

Officers are conducting an investigation near Allen and Mitchell streets in Groton.