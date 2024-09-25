City of Hartford promises help for displaced residents following fire

There is a bit of relief among families who were forced from their apartments more than six weeks ago after a fire.

Now they’re hoping the City of Hartford keeps its promise to find them a better place to stay and eventually live.

“I can’t wait for it to be over. To be relocated in a permanent place and get my peace of mind again,” Yarazed Meinhofer, of Hartford, said.

After fire damage at the Concord Hills Apartments in Hartford in August, Meinhofer – a mother of two - was among those forced from their unit and then found out it had been ransacked.

The family says they’ve been staying in a motel room that was in rough shape and lacked a way to cook.

“It's very stressful mostly because we don't have a kitchen. So I have been working to provide for breakfast, lunch, dinner and all of that every day for three people,” Meinhofer said.

On Tuesday, they learned help is coming for them and about 30 other families still displaced.

“We hope that today that process will start for many tenants to move into permanent houses, move into permanent homes, apartments that they will feel safe and secure in,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, D – Hartford, said.

As the city connects people with open apartments, the mayor says in the meantime they’re also working to move some into better hotels.

It’s a a good step for those who have dealt with so much including the thefts.

“They even stole my pots in the apartment. So I had to go back shopping so I can cook for my kids. But still, this is really I feel relieved that I'm going to have access to a kitchen,” Meinhofer said.

The mayor says the complex has agreed to return security deposits and those who owe back rent will have it forgiven.

Tenants are celebrating while also focused on making sure the city’s promises are fulfilled.

The city will also chip in cash to help with relocation costs.

Property management has not returned repeated requests for comment.