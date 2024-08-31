Meriden

City of Meriden commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day

"In a time when I thought that I would not survive, their music, their message, has given me strength and hope, and it means a lot," said Catherine Saeieo, of Wallingford.

By Jolie Sherman

The City of Meriden was home to a concert on International Overdose Awareness Day.

It's an annual campaign to remember those whose lives were cut short due to drug overdose and acknowledge the grief felt by those who were left behind.

"But also, to gather people together and show that recovery is possible," said hip hop artist K.C. Conklin.
 
Conklin, who goes by 'KC Makes Music,' performs at recovery events around the country. He was one of the musicians on stage Saturday.

"For myself, personally, I've lost so many close friends to the disease of addiction," said Conklin, who is also celebrating eight years of sobriety.

Hartford Healthcare Rushford hosted the event on Saturday.

"People in recovery need a strong community to support them and that's what we're here to do," said Jessica Matyka, Clinic Director of Hartford Healthcare Rushford.

Matyka says they served more than 2,000 patients in the city just last year.

"We've seen an influx of people needing support since covid, but people come in for all sorts of things. We serve the array of behavioral health conditions, substance use conditions for adolescents and adults."

The Meriden Health Department was also there to provide resources for those struggling with addiction and substance use disorders as well as talk about a lifesaving program called the Meriden Opioid Referral for Recovery (MORR).

"So, when an individual gets "narcan'd," as we say in the community, by a first responder, a referral is made to Rushford," said Lea Crown, Meriden's Director of Health and Human Services.

Catherine Saeieo, who has been sober now for seven-and-a-half years, says this event hits close to home and has helped her heal.

"Their music has helped me so much. In a time when I thought that I would not survive, their music, their message has given me strength and hope, and it means a lot," said Saeieo.

