City of Meriden installs new signs that address panhandling

The city of Meriden is trying to find an alternative to panhandling.

You may see this in your own community - people asking for money at busy street corners or intersections. But now, signs around the state are asking drivers to help in other ways.

In Meriden, a new sign at the intersection of Broad and East Main says, "Say NO to panhandling. There's a better way to give." The city's highway safety department installed it last week.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati said it's the first one and more are expected to be put up throughout the city.

"We feel the signage is the best way to address it," Scarpati said.

The sign is also the site of the World War I Monument, where the city commonly sees people asking for help.

"I think there's misinformation that the city can just easily establish or pass an ordinance to prohibit panhandling, but that is not the case," Scarpati said.

According to the ACLU of Connecticut, panhandling is protected by the first amendment as free speech.

"It's no different than holding up a sign, supporting a political candidate, or trying to get signatures for a petition," said David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU CT.

However, the moment it becomes violent or impedes traffic, the police can get involved.

The city of Meriden is encouraging drivers to instead donate to local charities or call 211. There's also the Salvation Army in Meriden, and a soup kitchen inside the Meriden Baptist Church.

"I can tell you at times, the shelves get a little bit empty, but we're doing well. The donations are wonderful," soup kitchen manager Edgar Marotti said.

Marotti and his staff say they serve about 175 people a day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These are families, employees, retired individuals and people experiencing homelessness.

"All are welcome - we don't check anybody at the door - but predominately people who are in need of a hot meal," Marotti said.