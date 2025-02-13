City of Meriden provides storm budget update ahead of wintry mix

The City of Meriden is gearing up for another busy weekend as a new wintry mix rolls in.

Meriden’s Director of Public Works John Lawlor said crews have been hard at work the entire season and they expect more storms in the weeks to come.

Due to the active weather patterns, Lawlor said they are seeing a dent in the city’s $550,000 storm budget, but do not anticipate it will be an issue.

"We've got a real good handle on the spending, we're keeping it to as much of a minimum as we can and I think we'll be fine,” Lawlor said.

In Meriden, there are 193 center line miles of road for which the city has 16 snowplow routes, according to Lawlor.

Lawlor said to date, the city has used about 75% of their storm budget, however Mayor Kevin Scarpati emphasized even if they go over their budget, it will not impact their clean up operations.

“I don’t want anyone to get the misconception that should we exceed our budget that we stop ordering the salt or we pull drivers off the road or we risk not clearing those roads, we understand pretty much every year is a guess and we use our best judgement as to what we believe that snow and ice budget will be,” Scarpati said.

Private companies such as JTL Landscape Solutions in Meriden are also preparing for another busy weekend.

John Logodicio, owner of JTL Landscape Solutions, agreed this winter season has been much more active than in previous years.

“A lot of fluctuation with the weather, a lot of thawing and refreezing, going through a lot of salt,” Logodicio said.

Logodicio said he tries to stay prepared by fueling up his trucks, filling them up with salt and getting a game plan ready with his crew.

As the upcoming wintry mix approaches, he said they are ready to help their customers.

“Its only going to be two to four inches, so it’s not a big deal, I think we’ll be able to handle it well,” Lagodicio said.

JTL Landscape Solutions services commercial businesses and condominiums in Meriden, Wallingford, Cheshire and Southington.