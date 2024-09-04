City of New Haven dismisses IT director after millions stolen in cyberattack

The city of New Haven has dismissed its information technology director nearly a year after hackers stole more than $6 million through a series of cyberattacks.

Back in May of 2023, hackers got access to the email account of the chief operating officer of New Haven’s public schools, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker said it appears hackers were monitoring emails between the chief operating officer of New Haven Public Schools, vendors and the city’s budget office, then impersonated the COO and several vendors and made requests for electronic transfers of money to fraudulent accounts.

In total, six fraudulent payments were made. Four were intended for First Student, the company the city uses for school bus service. Elicker said the four transfers were for a total of $5.9 million.

Two payments were for a law firm the New Haven Public Schools department uses and those payments were for $76,000.

Elicker said the city learned of the hacks when First Student contacted them to find out when the company would be receiving payments.

The city's IT director, Gildemar Herrara, was recently dismissed from her position following a lengthy administrative investigation.

"The school district concluded that, among other things, Ms. Herrera failed in the performance of her duties as Director of Information Technology," Superintendent Madeline Negrón said in a statement.

Elicker said the city has taken steps to strengthen their systems, including hiring a chief technology officer to "strengthen collaboration between the city, NHPS and other IT functions to improve cybersecurity posture."

The city has also been working with outside experts that reviewed cybersecurity and financial procedures. Elicker said the city plans to implement changes.

The city has been able to recover $5.1 million of the stolen funds. The FBI and New Haven police are still investigating.

"We are hopeful that the criminals involved in this theft will be held accountable and brought to justice," Elicker said.