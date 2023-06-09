City of New Haven, Randy Cox reach $45 million settlement in civil case

The City of New Haven and the legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox have reached a multi-million-dollar settlement in a civil case filed after he was paralyzed in police custody.

Cox and city officials reached a $45 million settlement after pursuing negotiations several months ago. Cox was left paralyzed one year ago when a New Haven police van without seatbelts made a sudden stop.

Last year, Cox's attorneys filed a $100 million lawsuit against the the City of New Haven and the New Haven Police Department.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Cox's attorney Ben Crump said the settlement marks the largest in a police misconduct case in the nation's history.

"This settlement sends a message to the country that we know we must be better than this," Crump said in a statement, in conjunction with attorneys Louis Rubano and E.J. Weber.

“This historic settlement reflects the commitment of New Haven leadership to fully value Randy Cox’s life and support him through the difficult journey ahead. The city’s mistakes have been well documented. But today is a moment to look to the future, so New Haven residents can have confidence in their city and their police department," the statement reads.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said what happened to Cox is unacceptable.

"When an individual enters police custody, there is an obligation to treat them with dignity and respect and in a manner that ensures their safety and well-being," Elicker said. "He [Cox] entered policy custody being able to walk, and he left police custody paralyzed with his life and his health forever altered."

Earlier this week, two New Haven police officers involved in the Cox case were fired after a Board of Police Commissioner vote. Officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Louis Riviera are now without a job.

Crump said the board's decision to terminate these officers "reflected a commitment to accountability and justice."

"This settlement makes a strong statement that police departments and their municipalities will be accountable for ensuring that police officers honor the lives of those they are sworn to serve and protect," Cox's attorneys said.

Of the $45 million settlement, $30 million will be covered by the city's insurance and the remainder will be paid by the city.

"From day one, Police Chief Jacobson and I have promised accountability, transparency and action for Randy, the Cox family and the New Haven community -- and we committed to do everything in our power to ensure an incident like this never happens again," Elicker said.