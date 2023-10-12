City of New Haven, surrounding communities create new task force to address illegal dirt bikes

There's a new task force aimed at getting illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, and off-road vehicles off the street.

New Haven Police said this has been an issue in the city, region and across the state for a while and poses risks to pedestrians, drivers and the riders themselves.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that so far this year, the city has seized 33 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs and 18 of them were seized just since August.

Illegal dirt bikes and reckless riding are problems in neighboring communities as well.

Town and city leaders came together on Thursday to address the issue, saying these people often travel in groups, take over streets and create dangerous environments.

North Haven First Selectman Mike Freda said he saw one of these incidents first-hand a few months ago, where nearly 300 riders took over the Meritt Parkway.

The task force is made up of a number of cities and towns, including Guilford, Hamden, New Haven, North Haven, Wallingford, West Haven, and Woodbridge along with the Connecticut State Police.

Mayor Elicker said one officer from each town city will be assigned to the task force, they'll hold weekly meetings, share information and intelligence and work together to arrest those engaging in this illegal activity.

"We want this behavior to stop. We want people not to come to our region and put our residents at risk and impact our quality of life. Don't come here or we will do everything we can to hold you accountable and catch you," Elicker said.

Elicker said some of these participants have illegal guns. The city has already confiscated three of them this year.

New Haven Police are also asking the public to contact police if they know someone who is involved in this kind of activity or is storing a bike.