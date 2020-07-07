City of Norwalk Asks Residents, Businesses to Conserve Water

The City of Norwalk is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after what officials said was ongoing high temperatures and no significant rainfall.

City officials, South Norwalk Electric and Water and the Fire District Water Department requests residents reduce or eliminate non-essential water use, the city said.

"As a result of hot and dry conditions coupled with unprecedented high water demands, parts of southern Fairfield County are hitting initial drought triggers. Since more people are working from home as a result of COVID, water usage is at an all time high," city officials said in a statement.

Here are some suggestions city officials give for conserving water:

Turn off running water while brushing your teeth or while shaving.

Take shorter showers.

Check toilets for leaks.

Don't use running water to thaw meet or other frozen foods. Defrost food in the fridge or use the microwave on the defrost setting.

Rinse fruits and vegetables with a sink full of clean water instead of running the water.

Don't keep water running when washing dishes by hand. Instead use a sink full of water to wash then rinse.

Run only full loads of dishes in the dishwasher.

Run only full loads of clothes in the washing machine.

Limit or eliminate lawn watering. If you must water, you're urged to do so after 10 p.m. or before 10 a.m. to avoid evaporation.

Wash your car at commercial car washes that recycle their water.

City officials said residents and businesses reducing their water usage now helps limit the need for stricter restrictions later.