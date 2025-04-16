Civic organization abruptly lays off employees, leaving programs in limbo

Employees of the Blue Hills Civic Association in Hartford say they were abruptly laid off with no warning last week.

“We were all shocked and disheartened at the same time,” parent Kerri-Kay Allen said.

The organization works closely with the Hartford community, aiding and advocating in schools, community program and more.

“We received this email if you will in the middle of the evening just telling us the board had made a tough decision,” said Kelvin Lovejoy, who said he worked there for 18 years.

He said approximately 30 employees were laid off without severance.

The organization, which received $5 million in funding last year, said in an email obtained by NBC Connecticut that employees were laid off for financial reasons.

Effective April 8, the employees were terminated, leaving its Summer Youth Employment Program in limbo.

“Where do they go now? The lack of communication is not, it’s not making parents and families feel very good at this point,” Victoria Fennell the organization's former chief operating officer, said.

Each summer, the organization helps over 400 students get summer employment and Fennell said they had over 500 applications.

“I was just shocked, because Blue Hills provided so much for everyone, so much for the community,” 16-year-old Rodrigue Acoumano said.

He joined the program last summer and said it’s more than just a job.

“It gave me somewhere to be. Instead of doing things I know I shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

Janae Wilson, 17, is also a part of the program and agrees.

“Being in a low-income area like Hartford, Blue Hills is like a great program for students who need it,” said Wilson.

At a public hearing on Monday, former employees, parents and supporters of the organization also voiced their concerns, but Lovejoy and Fennell said they haven’t heard much from local legislators including state Rep. Joshua Hall and Sen. Doug McCrory.

Hall could not be reached for comment. McCrory didn’t want to appear on camera, but over the phone said he’s concerned about the organization, but it’s not in his power to do anything.

“The silence is what is, A, it’s deafening, and B, it is very confusing,” Fennell said.

Fennell said they also haven’t heard from the appointed interim director Brian Mathews.

NBC Connecticut went to the organization’s office located on Albany Avenue and spoke with Mathews briefly, who said he had no comment. Mathews said he’ll be releasing a statement soon.