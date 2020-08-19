Park Visitors Credited With Saving Man's Life After Pulling Him From Water in Bridgeport

Park visitors are being credited with saving a man's life after they helped pull him from the water in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 8 p.m. about someone possibly drowning at Seaside Park.

City officials said preliminary witnesses reported a middle-aged man possibly under the water for approximately two minutes. He was removed from the water by park visitors, authorities added.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene. When crews arrived, they said the park visitors were performing CPR on the man.

The man was conscious and talking when he was transported to the hospital, officials said.

"The quick actions of the civilian on-lookers are responsible for this party's survival," city officials said.