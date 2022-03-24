Classes at UConn Storrs Canceled Due to Another Power Outage

The University of Connecticut is canceling classes at the Storrs campus Thursday because of another significant power outage.

UConn said all Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening on Thursday.

Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual.

The cause of the power outage isn’t yet known, UConn officials said, but there is a partial outage on two underground electrical circuits, including the one that caused issues Monday.

The outage affects several academic buildings that usually host many afternoon and evening classes.

UConn said power could return and then be interrupted at various times during repairs.

The Central Utility Plant itself is not affected and is working as expected, but crews will be checking underground along the lengths of those circuits to determine where the issues have occurred, UConn said.