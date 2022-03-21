University of Connecticut

Power Outage at UConn Storrs Cancels Classes Until Noon Monday

All Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are cancelled until noon on Monday.

UConn sign at night

Classes at the University of Connecticut Storrs campus are canceled this morning because of a power outage. All Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are canceled until noon, according to UConn.

UConn said the cause of the power outage isn’t yet known, but the university decided to cancel Storrs-based classes before noon because many of its academic and residential buildings are affected.

The Student Union and Recreation Center also currently do not have power.

Classes and operations at the regional campuses (Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, School of Law) are not affected.

UConn said Gampel Pavilion does have power, and tonight’s basketball game is not expected to be affected.

UConn said students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities.

Essential employees should report to work as usual and other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice, according to UConn.

The school said employees who were already en route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work should consult with their manager.

