Cleaning Underway After Bed Bugs Reported at Union Station

Cleaning is now underway after the New Haven Parking Authority received a report of bed bugs at Union Station.

The parking authority said they immediately responded and shut down the seating area where the bed bugs were reported.

A contracted service provider is searching and cleaning the building for potential bed bugs. They're expected to continue cleaning Monday night, according to the parking authority.

Officials said the seating area is expected to reopen Tuesday, per the guidance of the city's health department.

"A passenger facility with this many passengers has seen its fair share of issues like this," according to the parking authority.