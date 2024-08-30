Cleanup and FEMA visits continue in flood-stricken towns

Cleanup and recovery continue in some western Connecticut towns after flooding earlier this month.

"The door burst open and it was like a dam had broke,” said Dave Meszaros of Southbury.



FEMA checked out 25 more properties in Southbury today. Crews also checked out Monroe, Newtown, Woodbury, Middlebury, and in the Naugatuck Valley. They were assessing the damage with many homeowners hoping they'll be able to help them out.



"It was out of a movie, it was kind of insane,” said Meszaros of the flooding in his home.



In the meantime, cleanup still continues in other parts of town, especially next to severe damage.



Southbury’s Christ the Redeemer Church is partnering with national organization ‘SEND Relief’ to help clean out homes, saying there's dozens to be helped.



The volunteers are on Old Field Road today, vacuuming, mudding, and recovering the basement and first floors of homes.

“That’s what we do,” said Elder Jon Espeland of Christ the Redeemer Church. “Most people have something going on in their life, and when you add a flood on top of it, it adds quite a bit of stress,” said Espeland.



“It’s been eerily quiet and I’m looking forward to having students come back,” said Melissa Duda. Duda lives up Old Field Road and runs Sunnyfield Studio, a dance studio.

She says the studio is okay but says she and other community members have been rallying together to help their less-lucky neighbors who are still cleaning up.



She says many families are still in recovery mode -- with the healing process just beginning.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s just been devastating for them, so we're trying to rally, making them lasagna,” said Duda.



FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be back surveying on Tuesday, and will tack another day on if they need.