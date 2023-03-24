A local firefighter captured video of two moose crossing the street this morning in northern Connecticut.
Lieutenant Kevin Archer is a District paid firefighter in Barkhamsted.
The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted this video on their Facebook page, showing Lt. Archer's close encounter with a few moose on Center Hill Road.
Archer says while moose sightings are fairly normal for their area, it's not every day they are able to capture the encounters on camera.
