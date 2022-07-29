Clear The Shelters 2022: Participating Connecticut Shelters

From August 1 - August 31, 2022, we are once again partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend! Below is a list of participating Connecticut shelters. You can also browse on your smartphone for adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors with the WeRescue app.

Online donations can be made to participating shelters and rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. 100 percent of your donations will go directly to the shelters and rescues.

Participating Connecticut shelters:

BLOOMFIELD

Dog Star Rescue

Learn more about adopting a pet from Dog Star Rescue

Donate to Dog Star Rescue

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BRISTOL

Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

Learn more about adopting a pet from Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

Donate to the Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

COLLINSVILLE

Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc

Learn more about adopting a pet from Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc

Donate to Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc

EAST HARTFORD

Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

Learn more about adopting a pet from Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

NEW HAVEN

Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter

Learn more about adopting a pet from the New Haven Animal Shelter

Donate to the New Haven Animal Shelter

NEWINGTON, WATERFORD WESTPORT

Connecticut Humane Society

Learn more about adopting a pet from the Connecticut Humane Society

Donate to the Connecticut Humane Society

NEW FAIRFIELD

Sherman Animal Welfare Society

Learn more about adopting a pet from Sherman Animal Welfare Society

Donate to Sherman Animal Welfare Society

NEW MILFORD

Wells Valley Cat Rescue

Learn more about adopting a pet from Wells Valley Cat Rescue

Donate to Wells Valley Cat Rescue

OAKVILLE

Kitty Kat Rescue

Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut

Donate to Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut

WINDSOR

Connecticut Cat Connection

Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Cat Connection

Donate to Connecticut Cat Connection

WOODSTOCK

Paws Cat Shelter, Inc.

Learn more about adopting a pet from Paws Cat Shelter

Donate to Paws Cat Shelter

Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. Last year’s campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000.