Clear The Shelters 2022: Participating Connecticut Shelters

From August 1 - August 31, 2022, we are once again partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend! Below is a list of participating Connecticut shelters. You can also browse on your smartphone for adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors with the WeRescue app.
Online donations can be made to participating shelters and rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. 100 percent of your donations will go directly to the shelters and rescues.
Participating Connecticut shelters:
BLOOMFIELD
Dog Star Rescue
Learn more about adopting a pet from Dog Star Rescue
Donate to Dog Star Rescue
BRISTOL
Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
Learn more about adopting a pet from Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
Donate to the Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
COLLINSVILLE
Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc
Learn more about adopting a pet from Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc
Donate to Ratlum Mountain Animal Rescue Inc
EAST HARTFORD
Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
Learn more about adopting a pet from Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
NEW HAVEN
Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter
Learn more about adopting a pet from the New Haven Animal Shelter
Donate to the New Haven Animal Shelter
NEWINGTON, WATERFORD WESTPORT
Connecticut Humane Society
Learn more about adopting a pet from the Connecticut Humane Society
Donate to the Connecticut Humane Society
NEW FAIRFIELD
Sherman Animal Welfare Society
Learn more about adopting a pet from Sherman Animal Welfare Society
Donate to Sherman Animal Welfare Society
NEW MILFORD
Wells Valley Cat Rescue
Learn more about adopting a pet from Wells Valley Cat Rescue
Donate to Wells Valley Cat Rescue
OAKVILLE
Kitty Kat Rescue
Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut
Donate to Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut
WINDSOR
Connecticut Cat Connection
Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Cat Connection
Donate to Connecticut Cat Connection
WOODSTOCK
Paws Cat Shelter, Inc.
Learn more about adopting a pet from Paws Cat Shelter
Donate to Paws Cat Shelter
Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. Last year’s campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000.