California

Kerith the Golden Retriever Is Offering Comfort to California Firefighters

“They’ve told me that Kerith makes them feel ‘important, loved and special,’” said Kerith’s handler, Heidi Carman

By Sarah Kaufman | TODAY

Kerith the Golden Retriever and firefighters battling the Woodward Fire in California's Marin County
@kerith_the_golden_retriever

Meet Kerith — a certified crisis response therapy dog offering comfort and support to firefighters in California.

The 2-year-old golden retriever has met firefighters daily at the wildfire base camp in Marin County for the past few weeks, calming them and putting smiles on their faces during and after their morning briefings.

The 2,500-acre Woodward wildfire has prompted more than 200 firefighters to work on the scene, as well as five crews, 17 fire engines, five helicopters and two water-scooping planes, according to NBC Bay Area. Kerith visits the firefighters at the wildfire camp base every day.

“We are tasked with things that push our limits,” John Aitchison, a firefighter in Marin County, told TODAY. “And having something like a dog brings some of type of normalcy back into our lives. All these abnormal events are getting really tiring on all our folks here. So having that comfort is therapeutic.”

Kerith’s handler, Heidi Carman, told TODAY that the pup helps the firefighters "by just letting them be with her, and they don’t have to say anything.”

She continued, “They’ve told me that Kerith makes them feel ‘important, loved and special.’”

View this post on Instagram

There are wildfires to the West, North, South and East of us. Too many fires, not enough resources to battle them so they are growing. We are doing the best we can to lift moral at base camp. Hang in there my friends. ⁣ ⁣ #goldenretrievertherapy #therapydogsofinstagram #marindogs #tgpfeature #goldenretrieve#woodwardfire #pettherapy #dogsheal #goldenretrievertoday #goldenretrieversworld #officialretrievers #goldenfloofgang #goldensofinsta #goldensofig #pawzsquadfeature #goldensdaily #dailygoldens #beautifulgoldens #golden_glee #goldies_planet #goldenretrievers #therapydogs #retrieveroftheday #goldengram #ilovemygolden #rippinwild #goldenretrieverslovex #goldenretrievertoday#welovegoldens #goldengram #goldenretrieverphotos⁣

A post shared by Kerith (@kerith_the_golden_retriever) on

Kerith was born and raised to be a guide dog for the blind and “changed careers” at 14 months old to an occupation more suited for her — a therapy dog, according to Carman. The test Kerith had to take in front of five judges to obtain her therapy dog certificate was a rigorous one, Carman said. If Kerith jumped once during the entire test, she would flunk.

“Now she loves to jump up and dance with the firefighters,” Carman said.

Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country

clear the shelters Aug 11

5 Tips to Welcoming Your New Adopted Dog From Dog: Impossible's Matt Beisner

clear the shelters Aug 20

‘SNL's' Melissa Villaseñor Says Cecily Strong Convinced Her to Adopt a Dog

Kerith has started sitting in on debriefing meetings following tough calls for the team to help calm them after what’s many times a traumatizing experience.

“Often, the firefighters won’t talk about their feelings, but if there’s a dog there, then it helps for them to open up and feel like they can talk,” Carman said.

“These fires are getting longer and longer, and we’re spending more and more time away from our families,” Aitchison said. “A golden retriever, one of the happiest things in the world, just reminds you of home.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Californiaclear the sheltersWildfiresfirefightersTherapy Dog
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us