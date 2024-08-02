NBC Connecticut's Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are working to Clear the Shelters again this year.

Clear the Shelters is a pet adoption and donation campaign that runs through August.

This year marks the campaign's 10th year.

Nationwide, the 2023 campaign helped over 150,000 pets find homes while raising more than $575,000.

Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.

Click here for more on Clear the Shelters, including a list of participating shelters in Connecticut.