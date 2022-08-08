Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing.

The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver.

The Connecticut Humane Society said the dogs were in Kentucky shelters before the recent flooding began and they're now in need of temporary housing until they can be reunited with their families.

“Mother Nature is not selective. It very well could have been Connecticut that was ravaged by floods and days of power outages, with too many lost pets and no immediate way to find their owners,” said Theresa Geary, director of operations for the Connecticut Humane Society.

“When organizations link arms on behalf of the pets, amazing things happen. This was a huge team effort with like-minded people across the country, who want to see pets find new families, and we are proud to be a link to their forever homes," she continued.

This isn't the first time the Connecticut Humane Society has traveled to help other shelters for disaster relief. In previous years, the humane society has traveled to Louisiana and Texas to help overwhelmed shelters with hurricane relief.

A total of 15 dogs will be coming to Connecticut on Aug. 11. The dogs will go through a couple of days of medical and behavioral evaluation before going up for adoption.

