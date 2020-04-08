StayHomeAndFoster A National Effort To Save Homeless Pets At Risk Due To The Impact Of Covid-19

#StayHomeAndFoster is a national effort created by GreaterGood.org in partnership with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters™ campaign and sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim to provide a solution to the countless homeless pets at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For individuals who are able to welcome a shelter animal into their home while they are social distancing, there has never been a better time in this country’s history to foster a pet and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanized,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “Fostering a pet is the solution, and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities.”

Many animal shelters already dealing with a pet increase intake due to puppy and kitten season, are now being forced to shut their doors to the public as stay-at-home orders are being put into effect. Also, fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak are leading to slowing pet adoptions and an increase in pets being surrendered by their families to animal shelters.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of animals,” said Randolph Legg, Head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Animal Health Commercial Business, which has collaborated with GreaterGood.org on a variety of initiatives to help animals. “Fostering a pet will not only save a life but it will also decrease the stress of both the pet and the person or family staying at home during this challenging time.”

StayHomeAndFoster.org provides those interested in fostering a pet with a universal national form where they can easily register and be connected with one of the thousands of animal shelters across the U.S. Many of the animal shelters offer foster pet delivery or low contact pet pick up. Fosters are needed for dogs and cats nationwide for 2 – 6 weeks.