Clerk Robbed at Gunpoint at Newington 7-Eleven

A clerk at a 7-Eleven in Newington was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning and the robber left in the clerk’s car, police said.

It happened at 1:46 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 337 Willard Ave. 

Police said the robber, a man wearing a face mask, robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

He stole cash from the store’s register, the clerk’s wallet, a cell phone and car keys and left in the clerk’s white  2019 Nissan Sentra, police said.

The license plate on the vehicle is CT license plate BE 70139. 

The clerk was not injured. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Camara at (860) 594-6226.

