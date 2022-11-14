Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition

A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.

Police said the victim was shot during an apparent robbery and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. On Monday, police said he is in stable condition.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are leading the investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or emailing to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.