Climber Falls at Ragged Mountain in Southington

A climber reportedly fell down 15 feet onto jagged rocks at Ragged Mountain in Southington Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire department responded to the mountain for a report of a person who fell at the base of a cliff.

The caller told firefighters exactly where the climber was located, and they responded a short time later.

Firefighters carried the person about a half a mile to the trailhead in a stokes basket, they said.

The person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, crews said.

Officials said the entire rescue took about an hour. No first responders were injured during the rescue.