Climber Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling Off of Ragged Mountain in Southington

A climber has serious injuries after falling off of Ragged Mountain in Southington on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Ragged Mountain around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of a climber who had fallen between 20 and 30 feet.

Firefighters hiked to the climber, who authorities said was found at the base of the cliff with serious injuries.

Crews carried the climber about an eighth of a mile along the cliff base trail to an all-terrain vehicle.

The ATV then took the climber to the ambulance to be transported to LifeStar.

LifeStar then landed at DePaolo Middle School and transported the climber to Hartford Hospital. The climber is being treated for serious injuries.