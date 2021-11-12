Clinic Offering Free Dental Care for Veterans, New London County Residents

A two-day free dental clinic is happening in New London today and 300 patients are expected to receive care.

The clinic starts today with registration and screening. Appointments will be made for people to be treated tomorrow, thanks to the 14th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dental clinic is for New London Country residents, 16 and older, as well as veterans throughout Connecticut. For veterans, a military ID is required.

It is happening at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church at 200 Hempstead St., New London.

Free services offered include cleanings, exams, extractions, fillings, and x-rays.

Because of restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the first 300 patients will receive care.

Patients must attend the screening and register for services on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Once the appointment slots are filled, there will be no additional appointments.

Patients will be provided with a medical and dental screening, as well as X-rays on Friday. They will then be provided with an appointment for dental treatment on Saturday in a private dental office.

More information is available online here.