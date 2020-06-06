clinton crossing

Clinton Crossing Closed for This Weekend

Clinton Crossing is closed this weekend and police can be seen blocking the entrance to the shops.

Officers at the scene told NBC Connecticut that the outlets are closed this weekend, but did not give a reason why.

Various barricades including a bulldozer and cement barriers were blocking the road inside the entrance.

Police officers were also outside the entrance, turning customers away from the outlets, according to an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for specifics about the closing, but have not heard back.

