Clinton Police Desperately Need More Toy Donations

Clinton police are asking for help filling their trailer to the top with toy donations. They have less than a week left to make that happen and need your help.

"For families that are going through challenges, I think it's important for the kids to have something to look forward to," said Clinton resident Kelly Roche.

That's why Roche donated toys last year and will donate this year too.

For decades, the season of giving has filled a trailer from floor to ceiling for Clinton children, but this year when police took a look at the donations inside, they found a lot of empty space.

"It's been slow, and I think I attribute that to the fact that we had a very late Thanksgiving," said Clinton Police Sgt. Jeremiah Dunn.

Now with less than a week to go, police put a plea for help on social media.

ATTENTION LOCAL CITIZENS!!!WE NEED TO FILL THE TRAILER!!!We are in desperate need of toy donations!! With just under... Posted by Clinton CT Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

In just a few hours following that post, the toys piled up, but there's still more room to fill with gifts, which is why Roche stopped by to see what's needed.

"I don't have a lot of little kids in my family to shop for, so it's fun to give back to other kids who need stuff," said Roche.

On Tuesday night, we saw others stopping by with presents to drop off.

Police said they need new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages, from toddler to teen. They say gift cards work great, too. You can go to the police department lobby and drop them off in the big donation box by the front desk.

Those who live in Clinton said they have no doubt many more will step up to fill the trailer and make sure every kid has a great holiday season.

"I grew up in Clinton, still live in Clinton, and whenever anyone is in need, people usually show up. So I think if people realize that there's still a need and it hasn't been met yet, people will do what they can," said Roche.

"This community is amazing. It's absolutely amazing, and every year like Santa, the townsfolk of Clinton deliver," said Dunn.